MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – While summer may still be in full effect, the City of Manitowoc is skipping ahead and already starting to prep for Christmas festivities.

On Friday, the Lakeshore Balloon Glow committee held a Balloon Glow event in order to help raise funds to support the City of Manitowoc`s new downtown holiday decorations.

The free family-friendly event was held along the Manitowoc Riverfront and featured a variety of unique performances, and activities.

Attractions included:

Glowing hot air balloon

Webfooters Water Ski Show

Aerial dancers

Traveling snake show

Roaming buskers

Bounce houses

Lakeshore Robotics demonstration

Mischief & Magic performance

Fireworks show

And with so many fun activities to enjoy, guests worked up quite an appetite; lucky for them, the 2022 Balloon Glow also provided an array of delicious food options for hungry attendees.

The event featured 13 food trucks, corn on the cob served by the Lion`s Club, and a beverage area with beer, soda, juice, and water.

Furthermore, organizers shared that all event proceeds will go toward the 26-foot Christmas tree that will become the focal point of Burger Boat Park during the holiday season.

This tree will feature bright, cool white LED lighting, ornaments, and will be topped with a four-foot-tall tree topper.