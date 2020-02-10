Prepping for Valentine’s Day at Beerntsen Candies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Not only is love in the air ahead of Valentine’s Day on Friday, but the smells of delicious homemade chocolate and candy continues to fill the room inside Beerntsen Candies ahead of the holiday!

One of the most popular items is the chocolate-covered strawberries, and owner Mark Beerntsen recommends putting in an order sooner than later.

“We just want to remind people that it’s best that they call in with an order for us so we have them fresh,” said Mark. “The shelf life is very limited.”

You’ll also find all the Valentine’s Day classics at Beerntsen’s including heart boxes of chocolates, truffles, cookies, turtles, nuts and dozens more!

The store is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday Through Friday. Beerntsen Candies is located at 200 North Broadway in Green Bay. You can visit their website by clicking here.