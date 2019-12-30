Pres. Trump hosting rally in Milwaukee in January

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) — President Trump will host a Keep America Great Rally in Milwaukee in January.
The rally will take place on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.
“President Trump has delivered for Wisconsin creating 37,400 new jobs, including 4,900 new manufacturing jobs and 13,800 new construction jobs,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “President Trump looks forward to returning to the Badger State to celebrate his message of ‘Promises Made, Promises Kept.'”
To register for the event, visit the Donald J. Trump website.