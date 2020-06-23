Pres. Trump to hold town hall in Green Bay during Thursday visit

President Donald Trump (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox News commentator Sean Hannity announced he will be hosting a one-hour town hall with President Donald Trump in Green Bay on Thursday.

In the announcement, which was posted on the network’s website Monday night, says the town hall will happen at 8 p.m.

CNN anchor Brian Stelter took to Twitter Monday night, say that the town hall will be “Originating from the Jet Air facility at the Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport.” He adds that Pres. Trump “will discuss the latest on police reform & the 2020 election.”

President Trump will also be visiting the Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette on Thursday.

Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary Betsy DeVos will visit southern Wisconsin on Tuesday, June 23.

WFRV Local 5 has reached out to Austin Straubel for more details, but did not receive an immediate response.

