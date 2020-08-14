Pres. Trump to make stop in Oshkosh on August 17

MILWAUKEE, WI – JUNE 13: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at General Mitchell International Airport on June 13, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Trump made brief remarks about healthcare and greeted guests on the tarmac before departing the airport for a tour and roundtable discussion at Waukesha County Technical College. Trump is also scheduled to attend […]

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – President Donald Trump will visit Oshkosh on Monday, August 17, according to a campaign release.

Trump’s Oshkosh stop is one of three events aimed at “highlighting Joe Biden’s record of failure,” his campaign says.

At 2 p.m., Trump will visit North Star Aviation in Mankato, Minn. From Mankato, Trump will head to Basler Flight Service at Wittman Airport in Oshkosh where he’s scheduled to speak at 4:30 p.m.To wrap up the day, Trump will travel to Joe Foss Hangar in Yuma, Ariz. at 1 p.m.

His visit will coincide with the beginning of the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he expects Trump and everyone accompanying him to wear a mask indoors and social distance when Trump visits the state for a rally next week.

Gov. Evers told reporters during a teleconference on Thursday that he expects Trump and his entourage to wear masks when they’re inside buildings and stay 6 feet apart.

Pres. Trump previously called wearing a mask “patriotic” after he wore one when visiting Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in July.

The Associated Press reports Pres. Trump previously declined to wear a mask at news conferences, coronavirus task force updates, rallies, and other public events. Sources told AP that he thought a mask would make him look weak.

Pres. Trump recently received backlash for not wearing a mask after visiting Atlanta, Georgia on July 15. The Associated Press reports Pres. Trump did not wear a mask despite Atlanta requiring face coverings to be worn in public spaces.

The New York Times reports that Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to also visit Wisconsin during the week of the DNC – the same day that Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, is slated to speak during the virtual DNC.

During his last trip to Wisconsin, Trump visited Fincantieri Marinette Marine. In mid-July, Pence visited Ripon College.

Officials details for both visits have yet to be released.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

