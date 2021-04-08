Prescription Drug Take Back Day to happen in Sheboygan County on April 24

Pennsylvania Dr. Raymond Kraynak was indicted Thursday, December 21, 2017 on 19 counts, including charges regarding the deaths of five patients he had prescribed opioids to, according to the Department of Justice.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Healthy Sheboygan County is partnering with the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to hold a Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

According to officials, the event will happen on Saturday, April 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at three locations across Sheboygan County.

The three take-back locations are:

Plymouth – Generations, 1500 Douglas Drive

Random Lake – Fire Department, 718 Spring Street

Sheboygan – HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital, 3100 Superior Ave

For those who are unable to make it to one of the three Drug Take Back Day locations, unused medicine can be dropped off on any day at one of the permanent medication drop-boxes at six police departments across Sheboygan County:

Elkhart Lake Police Department

Kohler Police Department

Plymouth Police Department

Sheboygan Police Department

Sheboygan Falls Police Department

Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department

“I strongly encourage Wisconsinites to ensure that their unused medications are properly disposed of,” says Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.

The reason for the take-back event is that unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Officials say, water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals can show up in rivers and lakes.

There are some guidelines for dropping off medications:

All waste pharmaceuticals must be generated by a household – no businesses are allowed.

All sites will be drive-thru only

Do not bring: Illegal drugs Needles/sharps Acids Aerosol cans Bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood) Personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens) Household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas) Mercury thermometers

Liquids will be accepted during this initiative However, the liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging



Healthy Sheboygan County (HSC) is a community-based initiative seeking to make positive changes in the health status of Sheboygan County. Members and representation in HSC includes public health, local health care agencies, schools, businesses, and community representatives, according to officials.