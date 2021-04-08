LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Prescription Drug Take Back Day to happen in Sheboygan County on April 24

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Healthy Sheboygan County is partnering with the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to hold a Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

According to officials, the event will happen on Saturday, April 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at three locations across Sheboygan County.

The three take-back locations are:

  • Plymouth – Generations, 1500 Douglas Drive
  • Random Lake – Fire Department, 718 Spring Street
  • Sheboygan – HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital, 3100 Superior Ave

For those who are unable to make it to one of the three Drug Take Back Day locations, unused medicine can be dropped off on any day at one of the permanent medication drop-boxes at six police departments across Sheboygan County:

  • Elkhart Lake Police Department
  • Kohler Police Department
  • Plymouth Police Department
  • Sheboygan Police Department
  • Sheboygan Falls Police Department
  • Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department

“I strongly encourage Wisconsinites to ensure that their unused medications are properly disposed of,” says Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.

The reason for the take-back event is that unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Officials say, water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals can show up in rivers and lakes.

There are some guidelines for dropping off medications:

  • All waste pharmaceuticals must be generated by a household – no businesses are allowed.
  • All sites will be drive-thru only
  • Do not bring:
    • Illegal drugs
    • Needles/sharps
    • Acids
    • Aerosol cans
    • Bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood)
    • Personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens)
    • Household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas)
    • Mercury thermometers
  • Liquids will be accepted during this initiative
    • However, the liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging

Healthy Sheboygan County (HSC) is a community-based initiative seeking to make positive changes in the health status of Sheboygan County. Members and representation in HSC includes public health, local health care agencies, schools, businesses, and community representatives, according to officials.

