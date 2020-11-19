President Donald Trump calls for a targeted recount in Milwaukee and Dane Counties

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Today the Wisconsin Elections Commission announced the president paid the necessary $3 million to call for a ballot recount in Milwaukee and Dane counties; this petition will not affect any counties in Northeast Wisconsin.

President elect Joe Biden currently leads President Trump by 0.62% percent in Wisconsin.

Elections Commission Chair, Ann Jacobs said, “Under Wisconsin law a party to a election may ask for a recount if the margin between the two candidates is less than 1%. If the margin is less than 0.25% then the recount is had at no cost to the candidate.”

A full recount would have cost the president $8 million so instead they are using a targeted approach in Milwaukee and Dane counties.

The recount petition signed by the president and vice president alleges “mistakes and fraud” across the state but particularly in Milwaukee and Madison leading them to ask for recounts in the states two largest counties.

The Milwaukee recount will take place in the Wisconsin Center where ballots will be kept under lock and key.

The recount legally must begin by Saturday to allow the County Board of Canvassers 13 days to finish by December 1st.

Milwaukee County says they will use the high speed voting machines to count the ballots and they will have to work through the weekends only taking off Thanksgiving Day to make the deadline.

The Milwaukee County Clerk says their Municipal Clerks were in line with regulation despite accusations of abnormalities in the recount petition.

George L. Christenson, Milwaukee County Clerk said, “Essentially the strategy by the Trump Campaign is to throw as much paint on the wall and see what sticks and that’s what they’re doing. So it’s haphazard approach at best and we follow WC guidelines, our municipal clerks follow all the rules.”

The Milwaukee County Clerk said that the reason they have recounts is to show that everything was done by the book and that any contested ballots will go through the official verification process or they will throw them out.