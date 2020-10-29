President Trump returning to Green Bay four days ahead of election day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) With the end of the 2020 election campaign in sight President Donald Trump is coming back to Northeast Wisconsin. Kris Schuller shows us how many in the area are preparing to welcome the president in this pivotal swing state.

At Austin Straubel Airport at Jet Air a flurry of activity, as crews ready this facility to host a campaign rally by President Donald Trump Friday.

“We’ve hosted Democratic presidential candidates and we’ve hosted Republicans, so we cater to everyone,” said Jet Air owner Alan Timmerman.

The president has spent a lot of time in Wisconsin this week, with a rally in Waukesha this past Saturday and a stop in La Crosse County on Tuesday – in a final effort to win over voters in this state, where according to the most recent Marquette Law School Poll he is trailing Democrat Joe Biden by five percentage points.

“He was scheduled here a couple weeks ago, canceled and decided it was important enough to come back. I think that says a lot about our area,” Timmerman said.

Busy here at Jet Air, busy also at Brown County Republican Party headquarters, where supporters are doing what they can to help.

“The office is abuzz, the excitement is definitely in the air,” said James Fitzgerald, Republican Party chairman.

Fitzgerald says the Trump campaign expects thousands of people at the rally and efforts have been made to keep the coronavirus under control, with temperature checks at the door and masks given to attendees.

“Certainly we are sensitive to the COVID environment. We ask people to wear masks, socially distance as much as they can. But we want them to make that decision,” Fitzgerald said.

In a statement from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin in response to the president’s visit – the group said “Trump is continuing to make matters worse as he completely ignores the reality of the virus, saying ‘we’re rounding the corner.’

Doors for the event at Jet Air open at 11:30 a.m., with the president expected to speak at 2:30 p.m..

You must register for tickets for the event.