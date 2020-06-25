HAPPENING TODAY: Live updates of President Trump’s visit to Wisconsin

(WFRV) – President Donald Trump is visiting Green Bay and Marinette, Wisconsin Thursday. According to the Office of the Press Secretary, the president will depart for Green Bay’s Austin Straubel Airport at 11:10 a.m. with a planned arrival 1 p.m.

Local 5 is planning to live stream that arrival of Air Force One.

Shortly after landing, President Trump will be holding a Town Hall with Sean Hannity of Fox News. This is a closed event that local media will not have access to, so live streaming coverage will not be possible.

President Trump to tour Fincantieri Marinette Marine Shipyard this afternoon

7:19 a.m.

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – President Trump will be traveling to Fincantieri Marinette Marine Shipyard where he’s expected to tour the shipyard and speak to employees.

The trip comes just months after Vice President Mike Pence toured the shipyard earlier this year. President Trump is expected to discuss his administration’s actions to expand the shipyard, which is expected to create thousands of additional jobs at the shipyard and across the Wisconsin and Michigan supply chains.

The Trump administration awarded a contract to build ten new ships at the Marinette Marine for up to $5.5 billion. This is part of an $800 million contract to develop a new missile frigate for the U.S. Navy with the opportunity to construct nine more. As a result of this contract, Fincantieri plans to invest over $200 million in Wisconsin and create over 1,000 jobs at the shipyard. If all the options are exercised by the government, the contract could be worth over $5 billion.

Before traveling to Marinette, the President will sit down with Sean Hannity in Green Bay for a Fox News-hosted town hall about police reform and the 2020 Election.

The President is scheduled to deliver his speech at the Marinette Marine Shipyard at about 5:00 p.m. You can follow this story on-air and online right here with Local 5.