President Trump to visit Milwaukee, scheduled to launch ‘Catholics for Trump’ coalition

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Milwaukee on Thursday, March 19, to launch the ‘Catholics for Trump’ coalition, according to his press office.

The event is intended to bring together Catholics from across the nation who support President Trump’s re-election and is set to be held at the Wisconsin Center on Wisconsin Avenue. President Trump’s visit comes just two and a half weeks before Wisconsin’s Democratic primary on April 7.

President Trump visited Milwaukee in January to host a Keep America Great Rally at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. To watch the full rally, click here:

Vice President Mike Pence has also made a few stops to Wisconsin recently. Last week, VP Pence and his wife, Second Lady Karen Pence, arrived in La Crosse on Thursday before meeting with the CEO and Chairman of 3M, Mike Roman, in Minnesota to discuss supply chain issues.

At the end of January, Pence was in Madison and attended the Wisconsin School Choice Student Showcase, which was organized by Hispanics for School Choice in celebration of National School Choice Week.

In November, VP Pence visited Marinette Marine. The visit was scheduled for October, but the Vice President canceled the trip to instead attend President Trump’s speech on Turkey/Syria negotiations.

