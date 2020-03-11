President Trump to visit Milwaukee, scheduled to launch ‘Catholics for Trump’ coalition

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Milwaukee on Thursday, March 19, to launch the ‘Catholics for Trump’ coalition, according to his press office.

The event is intended to bring together Catholics from across the nation who support President Trump’s re-election and is set to be held at the Wisconsin Center on Wisconsin Avenue. President Trump’s visit comes just two and a half weeks before Wisconsin’s Democratic primary on April 7.

President Trump visited Milwaukee in January to host a Keep America Great Rally at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. To watch the full rally, click here:

WATCH: President Trump Milwaukee rally

Vice President Mike Pence has also made a few stops to Wisconsin recently. Last week, VP Pence and his wife, Second Lady Karen Pence, arrived in La Crosse on Thursday before meeting with the CEO and Chairman of 3M, Mike Roman, in Minnesota to discuss supply chain issues.

At the end of January, Pence was in Madison and attended the Wisconsin School Choice Student Showcase, which was organized by Hispanics for School Choice in celebration of National School Choice Week.

In November, VP Pence visited Marinette Marine. The visit was scheduled for October, but the Vice President canceled the trip to instead attend President Trump’s speech on Turkey/Syria negotiations.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Blizzard open training camp with plenty of experience

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blizzard open training camp with plenty of experience"

Wrightstown star Froehlke to miss state tournament due to knee injury

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown star Froehlke to miss state tournament due to knee injury"

Bay Port back in familiar territory

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port back in familiar territory"

State Hockey Recap: Tritons fall in OT, Springs boys & Stars girls claim titles

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Hockey Recap: Tritons fall in OT, Springs boys & Stars girls claim titles"

Green Bay's Borseth on Sports Xtra

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Borseth on Sports Xtra"

3/7/20 High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, etc.

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/7/20 High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, etc."