President Trump visiting Fincantieri Marinette Marine to discuss shipyard expansion plan

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – President Donald Trump will be visiting the Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette on June 25.

According to officials, President Trump will be touring the location and then discussing his Administration’s decisions on expanding the shipyard.

The purpose of the expansion is to generate thousands of additional jobs at the shipyard across Wisconsin and Michigan supply chains.

The Trump Administration is said to have awarded a contract to build 10 new ships at the Marinette Marine for up to $5.5 billion.

Officials report that as a result of the contract, the naval construction company plans to invest over $200 million in Wisconsin and create over 1,000 jobs at the shipyard.

