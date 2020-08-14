President Trump will campaign in Oshkosh on Monday

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) Wisconsin has been a pivotal political state for decades, which has garnered many presidential visits.

Monday President Trump will visit Basler Flight Services in Oshkosh and this trip is important because Wisconsin is one of several swing states.

John Casper with the Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce says, “Oshkosh is gonna be front and center. The President’s visit brings some people into the community and puts that spotlight on our community and that’s great publicity to have.”

While some businesses in Oshkosh welcome President Trump’s visit some residents remain neutral.

Steve Lenz says, “My family alone I have family members that are Republicans and Democrats, and most of them are just fed up with politics. “

Steven says Wisconsin’s farms and cities are reflective of our country’s urban-rural politics and candidates should pay attention.

Lenz says, “I think its important not just for presidential candidates to come to our state, because of the reasons for it being a swing state, but also because I think it gives them a good perspective of the pulse of our nation.”

Although Wisconsin was a red state in 2016, Steven says Wisconsinites will break tradition to do what’s best for the country.

Lenz says, “We are innovative. We’re willing to reelect a candidate if they’ve done a good job. Or

Give somebody else a chance to see what they’re going to do in the next election.”

On Monday, President Trump is expected to deliver remarks regarding joe biden’s plan for the economy.