President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign rally to be held Saturday

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)-President Donald Trump is headed back to Wisconsin this weekend for another campaign event. The “Make America Great Again” rally will be held at Austin Straubel’s Jet Air Hangar.

The president will make remarks in La Crosse Wisconsin at 3:30 p.m. on October 3rd. After that event, he will be in Green Bay at 6 p.m. At the Trump Store in Ashwaubenon, there is excitement over the visit. ” I feel like he is doing a great job. I love everything about Trump and the republican party,” said Seth Hansen co-owner of Trump Store. He says that business has been booming for the past six weeks that they have been open. ” Business has been great, we have a lot of support from the community,” says Hansen.

The Democratic Party of Brown County says that whatever President Trump says at the weekend rally will be misleading. “No matter what Trump says on Saturday, it won’t change the fact that he has proven to be a chaotic leader. He has a plan to rip away healthcare without a plan to replace it,” said Terry Lee. Lee says that Wisconsin is very important to the election. “Wisconsin comes into play when talking about the electoral college votes, we will organize to win…to dump Trump,” said Lee.

The Secret Service will meet with Airport Officials and local law enforcement to discuss details of the campaign visit. Brown County Sheriffs will have deputies on hand for additional security. They say that there will be an area designated for anyone who wants to show their support, or protest the event.