Presidential candidate visits Wisconsin

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) A presidential candidate visited northeast Wisconsin, Saturday.

The Libertarian Party Presidential candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen held a rally in Oshkosh and talked with Local Five about her platform.

Dr. Jorgensen says, “Why are we so polarized and I would say one reason is because so many of our decisions do go through the government.”

Libertarian Party Presidential candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen wants to give voters back control.

Jorgensen says, “I know right now there’s a debate over whether to wear masks or to not wear masks. Just the fact that some people are saying, maybe it should be between us and the businesses we shop at and that’s what the Libertarian Party believes in.”

Ray Kesler attended the rally and says, “The beauty of the LibertarianParty is that it lets you choose. It’s right in the middle. You don’t have to be so confrontational about your belief structure.”

Libertarians celebrate individual freedoms, which is why Dr. Jorgensen says this political party resonates with Americans.

Dr. Jorgensen says, “What I have to offer is to allow them to make their own choices. I would say to every voter out there we’re on your side. We think that you can make your decisions better than the government.”

Potential voters formed long lines to hear the Libertarian plans on other important issues during this pandemic like health care.

Jorgensen says, “When you go to buy a car, or you go to buy a computer, or even groceries, different companies offer you different quality different prices and they have to compete based on price, why can’t we have that in health care?”

Kesler says, “I chose Dr. Jorgensen because she provides the different options with the same amount of credentials that I could ever ask for and who better of a person to represent my country.

Saturday’s rally in Oshkosh was sold out and Dr. Jorgensen says she plans to return to this area before the November elections.