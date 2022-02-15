GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking to book a last-minute flight to a popular spring break destination? Well, Austin Strabel International Airport says that availability is limited, but there are some options for would-be travelers.

According to officials, most of the nonstop flights to Fort Myers, Phoenix, Orlando and Tampa are nearly full. There are still some options for travelers who have not booked a flight yet.

“Most of our nonstop flights on Sun Country Airlines to Fort Myers and Phoenix, as well as Frontier Airlines service to Orlando and Tampa, are pretty much full. For those who haven’t booked their flights yet, there is some availability on Frontier’s Saturday nonstop flights to Ft. Lauderdale. We are really pleased with the support we’ve seen for these budget-friendly nonstops,” says Airport Director Marty Piette, AAE.

Piette also mentioned that those who don’t care if they go somewhere warm have near-endless possibilities. Officials say that there are ‘great deals’ for those heading to non-tourist areas.

Brown County officials say that supporting local air service benefits everyone.

“The more people fly the airlines serving our community, the more likely it is that they will expand their service. Plus, flying local is easy and competitively priced. You don’t have to travel several hours to a big city, pay high parking prices or stay overnight to catch your flight. In turn, that’s good for our local economy.” Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach

For more information visit Austin Straubel’s website.