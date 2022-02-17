GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Prevea Health is expanding, as the provider announced the upcoming addition to Grand Chute that is expected to be completed in the summer.

Prevea Health announced they are adding a new health center in Grand Chute. It is currently under construction at 3750 North Investors Court.

This new health center will reportedly offer urgent, primary and specialty care services. Construction of the 12,000-square-foot facility started back in fall 2021 and is expected to be completed this summer.

“Prevea has called the Fox Valley region home for nearly three years now, and we are very excited to soon offer even more of our high-quality health care services there with the addition of this new health center in Grand Chute,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO, Prevea Health.

Prevea said this will be their second location in the Fox Valley since opening its first in Appleton back in 2019. The Appleton location is at 2700 East Enterprise Avenue and offers family medicine, women’s health, digestive health, pediatric neurology, corporate health and wellness and weight loss services.

More information about Prevea Health’s new center can be viewed on their website.