GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A ‘systemwide’ outage is affecting multiple aspects of Prevea and HSHS, and the healthcare provider says it is working to restore services.

Prevea posted on its Facebook that there is a systemwide outage of clinical and administrative applications. This is reportedly affecting both Prevea and HSHS.

Officials say that providers in the hospitals and clinics are following their normal downtime procedures. Their top priority is caring for their patients.

Additionally, it was mentioned that they are experiencing outages to communications systems. The internet and phones are reportedly unavailable.

The post says that they are working ‘diligently’ to restore that service and to set up ‘alternative communications mechanisms’.

The full post is below:

HSHS and Prevea are experiencing a systemwide outage of clinical and administrative applications. Providers in our hospitals and clinics are following our normal downtime procedures so we can continue to care for our patients, which is our top priority. We also are experiencing outages to communications systems, the internet and phones are unavailable and we are working diligently to restore that service and to establish alternative communications mechanisms. We will provide updates as we learn more. Prevea on Facebook

No additional information was provided.