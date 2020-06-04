Prevea collecting handmade cloth face masks in

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Prevea Health is collecting handmade cloth face masks to be distributed as needed to staff members who are not involved in direct patient care or patients who may be in need of a mask for personal use.

While handmade cloth masks cannot prevent a person from contracting coronavirus, but they can help keep the wearer’s respiratory secretions to themselves and prevent them from touching their face and mouth, where the virus is easily spread. Prevea says that wearing a mask, as well as practicing physical distancing, can help curb the spread of COVID-19.

“We have an appropriate supply of medical-grade masks for our medical providers, however, in an effort to conserve that supply, we would like to collect more cloth masks to support our non-clinical staff and patients,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO at Prevea Health. “Any assistance from the community during this time would be greatly appreciated by all of us here at Prevea Health.”

The mask collection will take place on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between June 8-19. Collection bins will be located outside the Prevea Health/HSHS Executive Office Building on Executive Drive in Green Bay. There is no limit to the number of masks that will be accepted and masks should be bundled in increments of 25 in a sealed, plastic bag for drop-off.

Prevea Health asks those who wish to make and donate masks should follow these patterns and critera:

Click here to watch a tutorial on making masks with elastic straps

Click here to watch a tutorial on making masks with cotton straps

Click here to download printable instructions

