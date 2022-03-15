GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — As help continues to pour in for Ukraine around the world, one hospital group in northeast Wisconsin is doing its part to help.

“I’m really proud of my Prevea family for coming together and collecting medical supplies, food donations, we even got some pet supplies, too, for the animals,” said Lisa Bender, an assistant buyer for the medical group.

Bender recently visited the country last fall and fell in love with it. After seeing what’s happening, she knew she had to do something to help.

“Especially seeing the children’s hospitals being bombed, and cancer children having to go into bomb shelters and having their treatments in a facility that’s not sterilized and clean,” added Bender.

Since the beginning of March, employees donated everything from Chex Mix to diapers and everything in between.

“What better way than to donate them to the people of Ukraine right now,” said Micki Schaetz, a supply chain manager for Prevea.

The hospital is also donating pallets full of hospital supplies.









“PPE, gloves, face masks, and then things like needles and syringes, bandages, gauze, and things like that,” said Schaetz.

All things that are in urgent need for the war-torn country.

“They are in desperate need of medical supplies,” said Schaetz. “They’re very much lacking and we are just very lucky that we have over abundance of them right now and we are very fortunate to be able to send them to them.”

Wisconsin lending a helping hand to the people of Ukraine thousands of miles away.

“I was in awe of all the stuff that came in and the fact we all came banded together,” said Bender.

Something echoed by Schaetz.

“This is just one more way we can reach out to people in need and we know healthcare,” she said. “You can’t be in healthcare without having a heart big enough to help all people who need it.”

The donations are expected to be picked up sometime on Tuesday. They are set to be sent off to Ukraine during the week of March 21.