GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Following the heavy snowfall that hit over the weekend, Prevea Orthopedics is providing tips for the best ways to prevent some of the most common injuries that can occur during the winter months.

From broken bones and fractures to back strain, pulled muscles, and traumatic hand injuries, the Prevea Orthopedic experts at St. Mary’s Hospital see it all. Dr. Joanie Columbia is a Prevea Health Orthopedic Hand Surgeon who treats all kinds of winter-related injuries.

“As an Orthopedic hand surgeon in the winter months, probably the top three injuries I see are cold weather injuries, snow blower injuries from fingertip injuries, and then fractures from falls on the ice,” said Dr. Columbia.

Here are some of the easiest ways to avoid an injury:

Walk like a penguin to prevent bone breaks and fractures. Watch your shovel technique to avoid back and muscle strains. Be cautious with snowblowers to avoid traumatic hand injuries.

After a snowfall, the snow will stick to the ground and turn to ice, so be sure to apply sand or salt on your driveways and sidewalks to avoid slipping and falling. However, when it gets below 20 degrees, the ice may not melt, so it’s important to walk slowly and take short steps if you are walking in an area covered in ice.

Dr. Columbia also says to keep in mind that there are different types of snow blowers, so whether you are using a gas or electric snow blower, it is best to understand how to operate it, as well as other snow equipment, before use. Injuries most frequently occur when users try to unclog a snowblower with their hands, so remember to stop the engine and use a long stick to remove wet snow and debris.

“Always for that split second, just think it’s not worth losing my fingers. Don’t stick the fingers inside the snow blower,” said Dr. Columbia. “Safety first.”

Prevea Orthopedics and Sports Medicine experts care for patients in Green Bay, Grand Chute, Sheboygan, and Oconto Falls. To learn more, you can go directly to Prevea’s website.