Prevea Health, Aaron Rodgers partnership ends days after Packers QB reveals unvaccinated status

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local healthcare provider is ending its partnership with fan-favorite Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, days after he tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday afternoon, Prevea Health announced, both Rodgers and Prevea Health associates have jointly made the decision to end their partnership effective Nov. 6.

And the termination of this partnership is not coming as a surprise.

On Friday, speculation that Rodgers’ endorsement deals, specifically with Prevea Health, could be in jeopardy began circulating after it was revealed that the star quarterback is unvaccinated and has contracted COVID-19.

Now, this revelation did come as shock for many as Rodgers was serving as a spokesperson for Prevea Health, a group that actively urges people to get vaccinated, since 2012.

And within just a matter of days after Rodgers’ unvaccinated status was made public, his partnership with Prevea Health ended.

Prevea Health has since released the following statement: