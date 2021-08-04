Prevea Health announces requirement for employee vaccinations

(WFRV) – Prevea Health has announced their staff will now be required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

According to a release, the group has notified employees in all of its locations about the requirement to keep the health and safety of their patients, staff, and communities as their first priority.

There are more than 100 Prevea Health locations throughout Northeast Wisconsin and Western Wisconsin’s Chippewa Valley.

Do all employees have to get vaccinated?

No. Prevea says staff will be able to complete an exemption process, but it has to be done by Oct. 5.

“Data also shows U.S. positive cases of this virus and its highly contagious Delta variant continue to rise to very concerning levels, with an overwhelming majority of positive cases affecting unvaccinated individuals. As a trusted source of health care in Wisconsin, it is critical we take this next step to protect our patients, staff, and communities,” says Dr. Ashok Rai.

Prevea Health also urges everyone to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as possible (if you are eligible), get tested if you feel any symptoms, and follow current CDC guidelines.