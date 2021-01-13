Prevea Health introduces VP of Diversity and Inclusion

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Prevea Health is doing its part to help identify and eliminate disparities in the health care system by introducing the Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion.

Prevea Health welcomes Renita Robinson, MEd, MS, ABD as its Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion.

According to a release, Renita’s role will be to mine through available data to identify disparities in the health care system statewide and offer solutions to eliminate those disparities.

“The disparate impact of COVID-19 on people of color has created synergy for discussions and policy changes that the region was not ready for until now,” says Renita.

According to a release, Renita previously served as the Chief Executive Officer for the YWCA Greater Green Bay, as well as a formerly licensed graduate social worker (LGSW), and 6-12th grade English and Social Studies teacher.

“We are honored to have Renita as part of the Prevea family. As we prepare to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to our communities, part of Renita’s immediate responsibilities will include providing education to and supporting segments of our community most vulnerable to COVID-19 complications, and ensuring they have information to make the decisions that are best for them,” says Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO, Prevea Health.