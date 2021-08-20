Prevea Health offering 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine for those who are immunocompromised

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Prevea Health announced Friday they are now offering an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for moderately to severely immunocompromised patients and community members.

Health officials make note that this includes people who have:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (≥20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory

Prevea shares that those that qualify to receive the third dose are reportedly cleared to receive it at least four weeks or 28 days after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna (mRNA) vaccines.

“The data has shown that immunocompromised people have experienced a lower immune response to the initial vaccine series. This population is vulnerable and the additional dose can improve this population’s protection against COVID-19,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO, Prevea Health. “Cases continue to increase in Wisconsin and we will continue make every effort to vaccinate our community members.”

Residents wishing to receive the third dose of the vaccine do not have to be a patient at Prevea but will be required to make an appointment. The fastest way to schedule an appointment is online, through MyPrevea. Visit www.myprevea.com to set up an account at no cost. MyPrevea is also available as an app on any smartphone or other device. If you do not have access or are unable to use the internet, you can call 1 (833) 344-4373 to schedule an appointment.