Prevea Health offering tips to manage stress and anxiety amid COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With Governor Evers’ recent ‘Stay at Home’ order, the recent uncertainty can have an impact on one’s mental health.

This has disrupted everyday life for a majority of people, especially when it comes to work. According to the CDC, fear and anxiety about a disease can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children. Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations.

People who may respond more strongly to the stress of a crisis include:

Older people and those with chronic diseases who are at higher risk for COVID-19

Children and teens

People who are helping with the response to COVID-19, like doctors and other health care providers, or first responders

People who have mental health conditions including problems with substance use

But health officials with Prevea Health say there are certain things you can do to reduce stress. Such things would include:

Taking breaks from social media. Just hearing about the pandemic can be overwhelming for some.

Take care of your body. Try eating healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regularly and get plenty of sleep.

Make time to unwind. In other words, make time for the activities you enjoy doing.

Connect with others. Whether it be with friends or family members.

You can find more helpful tips on the CDC’s website right here.