Prevea Health opens COVID-19 vaccination clinic at UW-Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) With two vaccines approved for use to fight the coronavirus, the next challenge is getting it into people’s arms. And as Kris Schuller shows us, one local health system is working with UW-Green Bay to make that happen.

Inside the Kress Events Center at UW-Green Bay a COVID -19 vaccination clinic opens; a large-scale collaboration between Prevea Health and the university.

“Our role as a public regional university is to make our community a stronger and better place,” said UWGB Chancellor Michael Alexander.

“After seeing so much pain and suffering these past 10 months, our dedication has never been more galvanized,” said Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai.

This clinic takes up 16,000 square feet of space. Construction started just a week ago and today they are accepting those eligible under Phase 1a. It is one of the largest vaccination clinics in the state, with 11 check-in stations, mobile interpreter service, 24 separate vaccination rooms and 111 socially distanced chairs for post vaccination observation.

“After we ramp up and operate at full capacity at UWGB and pending on vaccine delivery from the government, we’ll be administering 10,560 COVID-19 doses a week and that is remarkable,” said Rai.

Governor Tony Evers (D-Wisconsin) was given a tour of the clinic before its opening. He was impressed by what he saw.

“What Prevea has put together is quite amazing in a very, very, very short period of time,” Evers said.

Evers says he’s communicating with the Biden administration, making sure Wisconsin gets enough vaccine to end this ongoing nightmare.

“I’m looking forward to the day that we can say everybody is vaccinated. We’re going to do our damnedest to make that happen as quickly as we can,” said Gov. Evers.

Prevea will open similar clinics at UW-Green Bays’ affiliated campuses in Sheboygan and Marinette and another in Eau Claire.

Dr. Rai says you can schedule an appointment by visiting MyPrevea.com