(WFRV) – Prevea Health has announced its plans to temporarily close all locations in Wisconsin starting at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday due to the incoming snowstorm.

According to a release, all patients with appointments already in place for Wednesday, February 22, 2023, and all patients who may be impacted by future appointment cancelations will be contacted by officials directly.

Anyone in need of emergency care should go to the nearest emergency department.

Prevea Health anticipates all locations to reopen on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. All updates and additional announcements will be shared on Preveal Health’s social media pages and on their website.

No additional details were provided.