GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Prevea honoring National Stroke Awareness Month

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – May is National Stroke Awareness Month. HSHS and Prevea are using this month to help bring attention to the critical issues.

Strokes are the fifth-leading cause of death and the leading cause of disability in the United States. Prevea wants the community to be aware this can happen to anyone of any age, race, or gender.

Dr. Alison Nohara, Prevea Health neurointerventional radiologist says educating the community is essential because oftentimes it’s loved ones of stroke victims who recognize the symptoms. Some of those symptoms include sudden numbness or weakness, especially on one side of the body; sudden confusion, trouble speaking or understanding speech; sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes; sudden trouble walking, dizziness or loss of balance; and sudden severe headache without a known reason.

Prevea has also created the acronym, Be Fast to give people an easier way to remember the symptoms. B – Balance difficulty, E – Eye changes, F – Face drooping, A – Arm weakness, S – Speech slurred, and T – Time to call 911.

For more information on strokes, you can visit the Prevea’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Timber Rattlers open with win over Beloit, fans return to Fox Cities Stadium

UW-Green Bay's Charles Guthrie named Akron University's Athletic Director

Timber Rattlers ready for return to action, start of 2021 season

Kimberly pulls away from Neenah, prepares for Fondy

Interview with Fond du Lac coach Steven Jorgensen

Blizzard Report