Prevea honoring National Stroke Awareness Month

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – May is National Stroke Awareness Month. HSHS and Prevea are using this month to help bring attention to the critical issues.

Strokes are the fifth-leading cause of death and the leading cause of disability in the United States. Prevea wants the community to be aware this can happen to anyone of any age, race, or gender.

Dr. Alison Nohara, Prevea Health neurointerventional radiologist says educating the community is essential because oftentimes it’s loved ones of stroke victims who recognize the symptoms. Some of those symptoms include sudden numbness or weakness, especially on one side of the body; sudden confusion, trouble speaking or understanding speech; sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes; sudden trouble walking, dizziness or loss of balance; and sudden severe headache without a known reason.

Prevea has also created the acronym, Be Fast to give people an easier way to remember the symptoms. B – Balance difficulty, E – Eye changes, F – Face drooping, A – Arm weakness, S – Speech slurred, and T – Time to call 911.

For more information on strokes, you can visit the Prevea’s website.