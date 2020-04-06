Prevea, HSHS St. Vincent now accepting homemade cloth masks in Green Bay

1  of  62
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Prevea, HSHS St. Vincent now accepting homemade cloth masks in Green Bay

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Prevea-Health_1465863843013.jpg

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – HSHS St. Vincent Hospital and its partner, Prevea Health, say they are now collecting cloth, handmade face masks.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Those who wish to make and donate masks to Prevea Health and/or HSHS St. Vincent Hospital are asked to follow this criteria when making the masks:

  • Click here to watch a tutorial on making masks with elastic straps
  • Click here to watch a tutorial on making masks with cotton straps
  • Click here to download printable instructions

HSHS St. Vincent Hospital and Prevea Health are collecting masks between now and Friday, April 10, from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at two locations in Green Bay:

  • 2710 Executive Dr., Green Bay (Prevea/HSHS Executive Offices)
  • 1001 Porlier St., Green Bay (Across from HSHS St. Vincent Hospital)

Officials are asking that no more than 25 masks be put in a sealed Ziploc bag. They should then be placed in the collection bin outside of either location.

The latest Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5

Prevea Health and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital also strongly encourage and recommend universal masking throughout the community, in addition to the practice of social distancing and proper hygiene to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Click here to learn more about universal masking, including when, where and how community members should be wearing masks.

Cloth, handmade masks cannot prevent a person from contracting coronavirus, according to Prevea Health, however, they can prevent a person from touching their face and mouth, and help keep the wearer’s respiratory secretions to themselves. This is important as those who are infected with coronavirus may not display any symptoms.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home"

Catching up with the Gamblers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with the Gamblers"

Catching up with Oren Burks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oren Burks"

Catching up with Allen Lazard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Allen Lazard"

Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason"

Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner"