Prevea, HSHS St. Vincent now accepting homemade cloth masks in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – HSHS St. Vincent Hospital and its partner, Prevea Health, say they are now collecting cloth, handmade face masks.

Those who wish to make and donate masks to Prevea Health and/or HSHS St. Vincent Hospital are asked to follow this criteria when making the masks:

Click here to watch a tutorial on making masks with elastic straps

Click here to watch a tutorial on making masks with cotton straps

Click here to download printable instructions

HSHS St. Vincent Hospital and Prevea Health are collecting masks between now and Friday, April 10, from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at two locations in Green Bay:

2710 Executive Dr., Green Bay (Prevea/HSHS Executive Offices)

1001 Porlier St., Green Bay (Across from HSHS St. Vincent Hospital)

Officials are asking that no more than 25 masks be put in a sealed Ziploc bag. They should then be placed in the collection bin outside of either location.

Prevea Health and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital also strongly encourage and recommend universal masking throughout the community, in addition to the practice of social distancing and proper hygiene to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Click here to learn more about universal masking, including when, where and how community members should be wearing masks.

Cloth, handmade masks cannot prevent a person from contracting coronavirus, according to Prevea Health, however, they can prevent a person from touching their face and mouth, and help keep the wearer’s respiratory secretions to themselves. This is important as those who are infected with coronavirus may not display any symptoms.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak