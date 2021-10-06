Prevea is raising awareness for breast cancer

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The month of October is dedicated to breast cancer awareness. Prevea is doing their part to send out reminders about the importance of breast health and breast screenings.

Prevea Health Center conducts breast cancer screenings year round, but during this time they dedicate resources to making people aware of factors that may impact their risks for breast cancer. Dr. Colette Salm-Schmid is a physician at Prevea that specializes in breast cancer surgeries. Dr. Salm-Schmid says it is important for women to know their bodies.

There are many factors such as family history, age, and even diet can contribute to the cause of breast cancer. Women over the age of 40 are encouraged to begin scheduling mammograms. Dr. Salm-Schmid says the earlier the detection, the quicker they are able to treat the cancer.

Breast cancer treatment has evolved over the years. Modern technology has allowed for quicker detection as well as easier treatment. Dr. Salm-Schmid says breast self-exams have been less common due to effectiveness. She goes on to say if women notice any changes to their body, they should immediately call their doctor.

Prevea Allouez Health Center is located on 1821 S Webster Ave and is open during the week. For more information on breast cancer awareness, visit the Prevea website.