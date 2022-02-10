GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local hospital is now providing a new form of therapy for patients suffering from treatment-resistant depression.

Prevea Health announced Monday it will be offering Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) for patients with major depression that haven’t benefitted from medication and/or other forms of therapy.

“TMS is used in the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder in adult patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode,” explains Dr. Gbolahan Oyinloye, a psychiatrist at Prevea Health. “We are excited to offer this technology that has helped so many patients with treatment-resistant depression.”

According to Prevea Health, TMS works by using short pulses of magnetic energy to stimulate nerve cells in the area of the brain that researchers believe is responsible for emotional judgment and mood regulation.

Pictured below are before and after images of a brain that has undergone TMS therapy. Based on the depictions, the electrical activity in the right brain has significantly increased after TMS therapy.

Photo courtesy of Prevea Health

Health officials confirm that TMS therapy is non-invasive and has been approved by the FDA. Common side effects include mild scalp discomfort or headaches during treatment.

