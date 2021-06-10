Prevea unveils new painting, commemorates loss and sacrifice during COVID-19 pandemic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After a challenging year marked by loss and sacrifice, Prevea Health is commemorating those that lost their lives and those that put their lives on the line during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, Prevea Health unveiled a new painting at Prevea St. Mary’s Health Center in Green Bay honoring the over 7,000 lives lost in Wisconsin to COVID-19 and the sacrifice and dedication of health care workers during the global pandemic.

The painting, titled “Promise of a New Day” was created by artist and Manitowoc resident, Jason Prigge. The piece is arranged as a triptych featuring oil, acrylic, gold leaf, and collage techniques. Next to the painting hangs a plaque reading “Rich in symbolism and subtext, this composition depicts a flock of snow-white sea birds across the expanse of all three panels, soaring over the Bay of Green Bay and meant to evoke a sense of peace, strength, and serenity.”

Health officials explain the signifcance of the painting further stating that in the leftmost panel, the birds feature gold-tipped wings to represent loved ones who have passed, depicted as angels in their flight towards heaven.

Medical staff continue sharing that the center panel features birds whose figures are decorated with collaged segments of the Hippocratic Oath to represent the physicians and medical staff who work selflessly to care for their patients.

And finally, birds in the third panel, are more earthbound as they glide just above the bay’s glittering surface, represent Prevea’s current patients and their families, who greet the dawn with prayers of hope and healing.