Prevea vaccination clinic coming to Mountain Health Center

MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WFRV) – A community COVID-19 vaccination clinic is coming to the HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital Prevea Mountain Health Center.

The vaccine clinic will open starting on March 9, according to Prevea.

The new clinic will be for community members eligible for the vaccine as determined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) guidelines.

“It is critical we make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible to those in our rural regions, such as Mountain and its surrounding communities. With enough vaccine supply, we hope to get everyone who is eligible and wants to take this very important step to protect themselves and their loved ones, vaccinated as soon as possible,” says Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO, Prevea Health.

According to Prevea, the easiset way to schedule an appointment is to visit their website.

Prevea Health also has vaccination clinics at:

  • Green Bay
  • Sheboygan
  • HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital in Oconto Falls
  • Marinette
  • Chippewa Falls
  • Ladysmith Health Center

