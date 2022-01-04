GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Prevea’s 35,000 sq ft. surgery center to open in May 2022

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Prevea Health’s new surgery center in Green Bay is planning on opening its doors in May.

Prevea says that the Prevea Surgery Center is currently under construction at 1860 Shawano Avenue. The new building will be approximately 35,000 square feet and will feature four operating rooms, ten procedure rooms, eight post-anesthesia care unit rooms and nearly 30 surgical prep and recovery rooms.

The surgery center is an ambulatory surgery center (ASC) and will reportedly provide same-day outpatient surgical care in multiple medical specialties. Some of the outpatient procedures that will be done at the Prevea Surgery Center will be:

  • Colonoscopy
  • Tonsillectomy
  • Kidney stone removal
  • Breast reduction
  • Hip and knee procedures
  • Cataract surgery

Officials say that this surgery center comes at a great time, as demand for surgical services continues to grow.

“The Prevea Surgery Center comes at a time as demand for our surgical services and our presence in the community continues to grow,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO at Prevea Health. 

The surgery center will be one block west of HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center.

More information about the surgery center can be found on Prevea’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

St. Mary's Springs takes second, Notre Dame third at NDA Showcase

'Shawano Sundrop Shootout' highlights: Appleton East hangs on, West De Pere finishes strong

Neenah boys beat Pewaukee

HSSPX: Notre Dame GB takes down Hortonville, De Pere boys beat Kimberly

Locker Room: Keys to the Game

Locker Room: Previewing Browns