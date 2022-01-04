Prevea’s 35,000 sq ft. surgery center to open in May 2022

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Prevea Health’s new surgery center in Green Bay is planning on opening its doors in May.

Prevea says that the Prevea Surgery Center is currently under construction at 1860 Shawano Avenue. The new building will be approximately 35,000 square feet and will feature four operating rooms, ten procedure rooms, eight post-anesthesia care unit rooms and nearly 30 surgical prep and recovery rooms.

The surgery center is an ambulatory surgery center (ASC) and will reportedly provide same-day outpatient surgical care in multiple medical specialties. Some of the outpatient procedures that will be done at the Prevea Surgery Center will be:

Colonoscopy

Tonsillectomy

Kidney stone removal

Breast reduction

Hip and knee procedures

Cataract surgery

Officials say that this surgery center comes at a great time, as demand for surgical services continues to grow.

“The Prevea Surgery Center comes at a time as demand for our surgical services and our presence in the community continues to grow,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO at Prevea Health.

The surgery center will be one block west of HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center.

More information about the surgery center can be found on Prevea’s website.