A Green Bay soldier’s surprise homecoming

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It was a teary homecoming at Webster Elementary in Green Bay on Friday afternoon.

Wisconsin Army National Guard Patrol Leader Anthony Pinchuk returned to Green Bay after serving in Afghanistan for the last 14 months…but his daughter had no idea he was back.

As third-grader Izzy was playing the piano for her classmates during lunch she felt a little tap on her shoulder.

Dad was home.

Izzy turned back to the grand piano, played out the final chords of the song, and in one motion lept from the grand piano and into her father’s arms.

“I think she was shocked,” Patrol Leader Pinchuk said. “She didn’t know if she should stop playing because she was told to play the song. She wanted to get the job done and I commend her for that.”

Patrol Leader Pinchuk was not only able to see his little girl for the first time in months, but he also got to hold his one-year-old son again. Pinchuk had to return to Afghanistan five days after his son’s November 20 birthday.

A Solider’s Homecoming

“Everything still continues to happen without us while we’re gone,” he said. “So just trying to figure out where we fit into it now, that’s the most important thing, just reassimilating back into life.”

