Local News

PREVIEW: A sneak peek look at the new Green Bay Children's Museum

By:

Posted: May 22, 2019 11:15 AM CDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 11:15 AM CDT

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) -- New and improved. That's how the new Green Bay Children's Museum is shaping up. 

Wednesday morning, museum members and a school group visited the new location. 

While the new location is about the same square footage as the previous location, the flow and improved layout will provide room for several new exhibits including a toddler area and a science lab. 

It’s anticipated the new location will be able to serve 120,000 visitors a year, up from the previous average of 72,000 annually.

The soft opening for the Museum starts Friday, May 24th and the grand opening will be the week of June 17th.

Local Five's Erinn Taylor will have much more on the sneak peek at the Museums new location at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected