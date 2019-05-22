PREVIEW: A sneak peek look at the new Green Bay Children's Museum

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) -- New and improved. That's how the new Green Bay Children's Museum is shaping up.

Wednesday morning, museum members and a school group visited the new location.

While the new location is about the same square footage as the previous location, the flow and improved layout will provide room for several new exhibits including a toddler area and a science lab.

It’s anticipated the new location will be able to serve 120,000 visitors a year, up from the previous average of 72,000 annually.

The soft opening for the Museum starts Friday, May 24th and the grand opening will be the week of June 17th.

Local Five's Erinn Taylor will have much more on the sneak peek at the Museums new location at 6:30 p.m.