PREVIEW:Appleton Police debut Kids, Cops and Cones program
APPLETON, Wisc. - APPLETON, WI: The Appleton Police Department is partnering with Crazy Sweet to debut Kids, Cops and Cones, a new program aimed to connect kids with law enforcement.
Appleton Officers will get a book of “doing good citations” that they will be able to issue to kids that have been “caught being nice!”
The citation is then eligible for one free ice cream cone at Crazy Sweet located in downtown Appleton.
Examples of being nice are wearing your bike helmet or helping a fellow citizen.
In addition to the citations, officers will help scoop ice cream at the store periodically throughout the summer.
Engagement and education with the youth in the community has always been a priority for the department.
Programs like this allow Appleton police the opportunity to interact with kids during the summer and to build positive relationships.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
