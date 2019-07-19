PREVIEW: Cancer patient walks marathon while receiving cancer treatment

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A Door County teenager isn’t letting cancer treatments at a local hospital keep him down.

Griffin Slezewski, 16, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in January 2019 and is receiving treatment at HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital in Green Bay.

According to the hospital, the Child Life Department offers a program called Walking for Health which encourages pediatric patients staying in the hospital to do some walking during their stay.

Slezewski has stepped up his participation in the program. During each stay for chemo, which can be anywhere between three to four weeks, he aims to walk – and sometimes jog – the length of a marathon.

