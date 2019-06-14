Children's Museum of Green Bay kicks off summer hours with grand opening Video Video

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - School's out and that means summer has officially started!

The Children's Museum of Green Bay is kicking off summer with some fun events to keep both kids and families occupied. To commemorate the grand opening of its brand-new location, the Children's Museum will host a slate of activities today and all of next week.

Today's grand opening starts with a performance of the Storybook Theater, with performances by children's book author J.J. Kat and children's music musician Randy Peterson. Attendees can hear a reading of Kat's book “The Curious, Mysterious Happenings of Valentino and the Mystic Lions” and a musical performance from Peterson.

You can find more information on the Children's Museum of Green Bay Facebook page and a full schedule of weekly activities on their website right here.