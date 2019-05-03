Local News

PREVIEW: Drive for Dreams grants wish to Hortonville child

Posted: May 03, 2019 01:48 PM CDT

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) -- It's all about making kids' wishes come true and Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and Bergstrom Automotive in Oshkosh have granted a 4-year-olds wish. 

Slayden is from Hortonville and battles intractable epilepsy. But through their Drive for Dreams campaign, Slayden's wish to have a camper was granted.

Local Five's Erinn Taylor will have the full, heartwarming story at 5 p.m. 


 

