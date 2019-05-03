PREVIEW: Drive for Dreams grants wish to Hortonville child
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) -- It's all about making kids' wishes come true and Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and Bergstrom Automotive in Oshkosh have granted a 4-year-olds wish.
Slayden is from Hortonville and battles intractable epilepsy. But through their Drive for Dreams campaign, Slayden's wish to have a camper was granted.
Local Five's Erinn Taylor will have the full, heartwarming story at 5 p.m.
Today in Oshkosh a wish came true! Tune in to @WFRVLocal5 tonight at 5 to see four-year-old Slayden’s reaction when he realized this camper is all his! @MakeAWishWI pic.twitter.com/5oVv126Y4b— Erinn Taylor (@ErinnKTaylor) May 3, 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
