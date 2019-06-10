PREVIEW: Golfers set to tee off for 32nd Annual Golf For Kids' Sake outing Video

HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) - Golfers will be teeing off at 10 this morning all in the name of charity.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin will be hosting its 32nd Annual Golf For Kids' Sake golf outing. The event raises critical funding for BBBSNEW and all proceeds from Golf For Kids' Sake benefit mentoring programs in Brown, Door and Shawano counties.

Last year's event drew nearly 200 golfers and volunteers who helped raise $48,000 for youth mentoring. The event also shines the light on the need for mentors, with more than 100 children on the waiting list to be matched right now.

Golfers can test their mettle on the challenging Legends course, just days before the pros hit the links for the LPGA Classic. Optional course activities include:

Longest drive contest for men and women.

Longest putt contest for men and women.

Flip Flop Challenge, Segway course challenge, Pet the Rescue Puppy, and more.

All participants can purchase a chance to win one of four Wisconsin experience raffles — Kohler Destination Golf Getaway, Door County Horseshoe Bay Getaway, Lake Michigan Charter Fishing Getaway and, Backyard Bash. There will also be a Hole-In-One contest to win a brand new 2019 VW Jetta from Broadway Automotive.

There will be various silent auction items and bundles featuring sports, entertainment, cuisine, wineries, breweries, health and beauty, etc.

You can find more information including how to donate online right here.