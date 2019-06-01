APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) -- The History Museum at the Castle is rocking out.

Friday the Museum announced the opening of GUITAR: The Instrument That Rocked The World exhibit.

The national traveling exhibit shows the history, science and cultural impact of the most popular instrument of all time.

With 15 interactives and 70 instruments on display kids, guitar enthusiasts and everyone in between will experience the guitar as never before.

Heid Music, Mile of Music and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will be hosting special events and concert performances while the exhibit is in town.

For more information about admission prices, museum hours and accessibility visit the Museum's website http://www.myhistorymuseum.org/