PREVIEW: Law enforcement, DNR talk safety on Fox River during Cleanup Project

Posted: May 22, 2019 12:14 PM CDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 12:13 PM CDT

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) -- The Fox River Cleanup Project is kicking off another season of cleanup and boaters will need to keep an eye out. 

The focus of Wednesday's meeting was to discuss safety and enforcement efforts on the river during the cleanup. 

In April, those in charge of the Project announced this could be the last year of the cleanup.

Local Five's John Domol will have more on the efforts and the cleanup at 6:00 p.m.

