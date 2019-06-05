PREVIEW: Public hearing for Highway 29 improvements Video

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - The Wisconsin DOT is looking to make some changes to Highway 29 following a number of deadly crashes between Wisconsin 32 and County Road FF.

Officials want to hear from the public on how they can improve the highway's safety. One proposal being discussed includes construction of a diamond interchange.

The state added j-turns in 2013 to help traffic enter the highway, but that hasn't exactly reduced crashes. Tonight's public hearing is meant to discuss corridor improvements in both Brown and Outagamie Counties. Residents of both counties will have the chance to give verbal or written opinions on ways to improve highway safety.

It was reported just this past December that $20 million in federal funding has been secured for the interchange at Highway 29 and County Road VV. For years, the intersection has been a cause for concern for motorists. According to Hobart Police, the intersection has seen at least 60 crashes over the last four years.

A few other proposed improvements include realignment of Milltown Road, a connection from County Road VV to North Overland Road and removal of access to Highway 29 from County U.

The hearing will be held at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Green Bay and starts at 6 p.m. The public is asked to enter NWTC at Entrance 9. Displays and exhibits will be available for viewing prior to a public presentation in the auditorium.