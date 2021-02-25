WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Price changes, mask policy addressed as Iola Car Show to return in 2021

IOLA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Iola Car Show is set to return after taking a one-year hiatus, and may look a little different compared to years past.

The 2020 show was canceled due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release, the 2021 show is expected to go on in July, with a fun, productive and safe environment for everyone.

Here is a list for some of the protocols and changes that are planned for the 2021 show:

  • Strongly encouraging attendees to purchase tickets online to help limit contact upon entry.
  • There will be an increase in admission prices at the gate to help mitigate the need for cash change and streamline the process.  Day passes will be $20 at the gate, and 3-day passes will be $30 at the gate.  Children 12 and under and parking are still free, and the online tickets will still be $15 and $28.
  • Food prices are being adjusted (both up and down) to create more round numbers ($5’s and $10’s) to mitigate the need for cash change.
  • Allow reasonable carry-ins of food and snacks at the gate this year.
  • Facemasks are strongly encouraged while on the grounds.
  • Social distancing is strongly encouraged while on the grounds.
  • Increased sanitization stations throughout the grounds.​
  • Limiting or eliminating features of the show that promote congregating.

Some items the show is still considering are:

  • At this time, socially distanced music performances are still being planned. This is subject to change.
  • At this time, masks will be encouraged, but not required, when indoors.  This is subject to change.​
  • At this time, there isn’t a firm limitation on indoor capacity, but social distancing is expected. 

The Iola Car Show also stressed that the situation is fluid and things are subject to change. In order to say up to date on changes for the event visit their website.

