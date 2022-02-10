SHIOCTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting March 1, anyone planning on using the Shiocton Shooting Range will notice higher than normal prices.

According to the Shiocton Shooting Range, starting March 1, 2022, daily passes and annual passes will increase in price.

On Jan. 10, 2021, the Shiocton Village Board reportedly talked about the 2021 season at the Shiocton Shooting Range. The board then talked about range fees, rising cost of maintaining the range and future projects.

The range then thanked everyone for the support as they had 13,000 people use the range in 2021.

Starting March 1 will be $10 for daily passes and $60 for annual passes.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.