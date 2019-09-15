Pride Alive festival aims to encourage equality and diversity

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) — It’s all about diversity and acceptance at the Northeast Wisconsin (N.E.W) Pride Alive festival held on Saturday.

The 12 annual Pride Alive festival was held from 12 p.m. and will run until 11 p.m. at the Brown County Fairgrounds located at 1500 Fort Howard Ave. in De Pere.

Attendees were able to enjoy food vendors, live music and entertainment ranging from drag shows to acrobats.

The event was hosted by N.E.W Pride Alive and Rainbow Over Wisconsin. Organizers from N.E.W Pride Alive says the event aims to promote equality and diversity in the community.

“It reminds a lot of us that we’re not alone,” said Justis Tenpenny, from N.E.W Pride Alive. “Sometimes, we’re not the most connected. When we come together, here, there’s thousands of us all in the same place together. That lets us know that we are supported, we are loved and we do have friends.”

The event was cancelled earlier in the summer due to storm damage in the area.

It was rescheduled thanks to local musician Cory Chisel and the Refuge Foundation for the Arts. N.E.W Pride Alive in a Facebook post from August announced Chisel and the Refuge Foundation for the Arts had matched the funds already raised to help reschedule the event.

