Principal of Green Bay Preble High School submits resignation, effective immediately

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Principal of Green Bay Preble High School has submitted her resignation, effective immediately.

Natasha Rowell in 2019 Local 5 interview

According to a release sent to parents on Dec. 16, Principal Natasha Rowell tells the school district she is resigning for reasons that include personal health.

Even though she is resigning, Rowell says her connection with the Preble High School community will continue.

The release says Rowell has served as principal of the High School since 2010 and has led many challenging situations, including the restoration of the Preble Field House after a fire, the pandemic, and the tragic loss of several students and staff members.

We thank Ms. Rowell for her commitment to continuous improvement at Preble High School, and her enthusiasm and desire to ensure student success. Green Bay Area Public School District Administration

What will happen next?

District officials say they will start the process of hiring a new principal for Preble High School in the next few weeks.

Confident in their administration team, officials say they believe the team will have the ability to lead through the transition.

If you have specific questions regarding the hiring process, the district asks you to contact Judy Wiegand, Executive Director of Secondary Learning at jlwiegand@gbaps.org.