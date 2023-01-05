(WFRV) – A school district in southern Wisconsin announced that the principal of its middle school died after a vehicle vs pedestrian accident.

The Verona Area School District released information that Badger Ridge Middle School Principal Beth Steffen died from a vehicle and pedestrian accident. The accident reportedly happened on the morning of January 3.

Verona Area School District’s website has Steffen listed as the interim principal.

We extend our deepest condolences to Beth’s family and all Badger Ridge Middle School students, staff, and families. Beth was a beloved member of the Verona Area School District community. Staff from around the district will be available to support staff and students with grief counseling, circles of support, and other supports as needed. Verona Area School District

The Fitchburg Police Department had a press release about a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident that happened on the morning of January 3. That release mentions that a 56-year-old woman, who was the pedestrian, died at a local hospital.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The road was closed for three and a half hours while investigators documented the scene.

Authorities are still looking for information from anyone who may have seen the accident.

No additional information was provided.