Principal pens letter to Tooth Fairy after students loses lost tooth

GILLETT, Wis. (WFRV) — We have all experienced a lost tooth, but what about a lost lost tooth?

A Gillett Elementary student experienced this unfortunate luck last week during recess. Without the tooth, that student had no way of receiving a visit from the Tooth Fairy – until his principal got involved.

“It sounds like he had a pretty loose tooth going into the game, and somehow, during the course of the game, he realized it had fallen out. It’s possible he may have swallowed it, but students and staff put a halt to the game to search the wood chips to see if they could come up with it. Alas, no tooth was found,” says Principal Curt Angeli.

Angeli, who has been with the school district since 1990 and principal for over five years, took it upon himself to write a letter to the Tooth Fairy, ensuring the student had, in fact, lost his tooth.

“As a trained principal and hobby dentist, I can verify that there is definitely a gap in [his] teeth that was not there this morning when he came in.”

Writing a letter isn’t the usual process that occurs when a student loses their tooth.

Angeli told Local 5 that students, when they lose a tooth, visit the school secretary, fondly called Mrs. Polkadot, for a small colored envelope. The students then place the tooth in the envelope, have it sealed up, and take it home that evening.

But in this case, Angeli wanted to ensure this student didn’t get left out on a visit from the Tooth Fairy.

And thankfully, the Tooth Fair accepted that letter.

“The student came up to me Monday morning with a big smile on his face, letting me know that he had received his $1 under his pillow in exchange for the letter,” says Angeli.

When asked if he would do it again, Angeli says “of course.”

“Every student who walks through our doors is precious, and they thrive on love, support, acknowledgment, and guidance. Whether it is a lost tooth, a struggle with learning a new concept, or working through a disagreement with a friend, we strive to infuse that support and caring into every interaction we have with every student,” says Angeli.

Read the full letter here: